WOODY, Harold M. Jr., age 61, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully at his home July 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by Harold M. Woody Sr. and Audrey L. Woody. He is survived by Rosalind Woody; and two sons, Harold M. Woody III (Kristina) and Lamont J. Woody; three granddaughters, Angel, Aaliyah and Alexis; two siblings, Keith Woody (Lisa) and Lynette W. Brown (Eric); especially loved by aunts, Amanda Johnson (Gilbert) and Grace Neal (Robert); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and all who were blessed to meet him. His remains rest at Affinity Funeral Home.View online memorial
