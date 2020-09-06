 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WORTHAM, OZELIA

WORTHAM, OZELIA

WORTHAM, OZELIA

WORTHAM, Ozelia L., departed this life August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wortham Jr.; and son, Thomas Wortham III. She is survived by her daughter, Alberta Smith; two sons, Purcell Wortham (Thelma) and Ronald Wortham (Cheryl); two sisters, Juanita Roane and Odessa Thornton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1:30 p.m. Please note that the service will have limited capacity, but can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News