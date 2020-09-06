WORTHAM, Ozelia L., departed this life August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wortham Jr.; and son, Thomas Wortham III. She is survived by her daughter, Alberta Smith; two sons, Purcell Wortham (Thelma) and Ronald Wortham (Cheryl); two sisters, Juanita Roane and Odessa Thornton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1:30 p.m. Please note that the service will have limited capacity, but can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com.