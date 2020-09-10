WRAY, Shirley Curran Webster, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Petersburg Homes for Ladies. She was born on November 26, 1929, in Bluefield, West Virginia. Shirley was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Hubert Ingram Webster, whom she married on April 20, 1946; and her late-in-life-love, Maclin Wray, whom she married on May 15, 2004. Throughout her life, Shirley loved her church and her church family. She was a member of Warfield Baptist, then Dolphin Baptist and her last church, Asbury Memorial United Methodist. She was a very strong Christian with very strong ethics and a true Southern lady. Shirley treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joyce King, Nancy Cook (deceased), Dana Stewart and Curtis Tweedy (deceased), all of whom held a huge place in her heart. Shirley is lovingly remembered by her three children, Betty Sue Cohen, Kenneth Webster and Richard Webster; their spouses, Ken Cohen, Sheila Webster, Carol Webster; her grandchildren, Kevin Webster, Kari Widener, Elizabeth Majewski, Rebecca Ball and Adam Cohen; their spouses, Meredith Webster, Ricky Majewski and Casey Ball; great-grandchildren, Cole Webster, Blake Webster, Liam Widener, Evan Widener, Addison Ball and Avery Ball; her stepchildren, Briggs Wray, Dr. Ronald Wray, Katherine Wray and Kim Dailey. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, Virginia. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.