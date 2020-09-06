WRIGHT, Adam Glen. On July 31, 2020, at the age of 38, Adam's radiant spirit was released into our universe. Adam was welcomed into our world on February 25, 1982, his blue eyes looking to the light. He lived his early childhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan, exploring alongside his older siblings as a loyal, loving and humorous sidekick. Adam exuded a bright and natural energy that touched everyone around him. At age 10, Adam and his family moved to Cobham, England, where he attended the American Community School. While abroad, he had the unique opportunity to travel and gain early exposure to international cultures. After a four-year adventure, Adam returned to the United States and settled in Richmond, Virginia, where he attended John Randolph Tucker High School, Class of 2000. At the College of William and Mary, he majored in government with a minor in philosophy graduating with his B.A. Cum Laude in 2004. The following year, Adam set sail for Osaka, Japan, where he worked as an assistant language teacher in a cultural exchange program which ultimately became the nucleus of a personal and cultural transformation for Adam. His experience in Asia continued in 2009, when Adam moved to China, where he worked at the Beijing Language and Culture University as a coordinator and teacher. While in Beijing, Adam pursued his passion for music as a talented drummer and vocalist. Adam was enthusiastic, confident and happy when playing music - whether working at a venue or jamming with friends - he was in his element and having the time of his life. In 2013 Adam moved to Ningbo, China, where he continued to fill his life with music, teaching and travel. He taught Wing Chun (a Chinese martial art) and in the spring of 2018 taught kindergarten at HD Ningbo. His charismatic and kind personality along with his skills as a passionate teacher and musician matched perfectly with his young "panda class." In October of 2018, Adam moved to Hangzhou, China, where he taught English literature at the Affiliated High School to Hangzhou Normal University. Friends described Adam as an individual who spoke to people using his heart, he cared for others, was honest and gave good advice. He did not present himself as an expat, but rather an individual who had assimilated into the Chinese culture. He embodied "bringing East and West together." He practiced yoga and meditation in his daily life, became fluent in Mandarin and writing Kanji. He expressed a connection to the people, their way of life and Asia's alluring and mysterious landscape. Throughout his life, Adam seized every opportunity to explore the world around him, not just physically but intellectually and spiritually. He loved to be spontaneous and see where life would take him. A small backpack and guitar were sufficient for his travels. A meaningful conversation about life would feed his soul. Adam was a free spirit who marched to the beat of his own drum; taking life in stride. He taught us to live in the moment and stay with the breath. His beautiful light illuminated our lives and will live on in our hearts forever... Adam's spirit will continue on through his loving parents, Jill and Robert Wright; his older sister, Bevin Kehoe (brother-in-law, Michael and their children, Thomas, Mary, Claire and Daniel); older brother, Justin (sister-in-law, Kat and their daughter, Maddie); older sister, Alison Saffron (brother-in-law, Andy and their children, Kaya and Teo); and his extended family and friends around the world. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Central Chapel. Mask and social distancing protocols will be followed. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9258352. A private interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Richmond. A memorial Mass will be live-streamed from Michigan, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at wright.stmargarethome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Adam's memory to the Asian Cultural Council, https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/about-acc/support/new-york. Online condolences for Adam's family may be made at www.blileys.com, along with the links to livestreams.