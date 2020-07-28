WRIGHT, Elinor Danzberger, went to her heavenly home on July 24, 2020. Born in Wunsiedel, Germany on April 10, 1932. In 1955, she was set up on a blind date and met the love of her life. Married in 1956, she then moved to the United States of America and started a family. There was nothing Elinor couldn't do. From cooking, painting, stained glass, designing, being a campaign manager and advocate for her chosen party. She will always be remembered by her smile, dedication and hard work ethics as well as adopting young VMI rats to call their house a home. Preceded in death are her husband of 58 years, Thomas Parker Wright; her mother and father, her sister; and her son, Nicholas JC Wright Sr. Surviving are her children, Tom D. Wright (Jennifer); daughter, Heidi W. Sheltman (Kevin); daughter, Billie Metzler; grandchildren, Ian Wright, Nicholas JC Wright Jr. and Jenny Metzler; numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in late July. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to The C.O.W. Program in Tom and Elinor Wright's name at The VMI Foundation, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Virginia 24450, Attn. COW Program. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
