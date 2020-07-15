WRIGHT, Helen

WRIGHT, Mrs. Helen Cody, widow of W. Francis Wright, died on July 12, 2020. She was born December 20, 1919, and lived her entire life at Truxillo in Amelia County. She was educated at Farmville State Teachers College and taught in the Amelia Public School System for 36 years. In 1974, she retired to assist her husband in their business, W. F. Wright, Inc., which she managed after his death until she retired in 2003. She was a member of the Virginia Historical Society, the Amelia Historical Society, Bermuda Hundred Chapter of the DAR and a charter member of Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, having served as treasurer for 35 years. She was active in the civic affairs of Amelia County, serving as a member of the Amelia County Business Association, the Board of Trustees of the James L. Hamner Library, the Board of First Virginia Southside Bank and the Industrial Development Authority for a number of years. She also served on the 250th anniversary Committee for Amelia County on the original Road Naming Committee, and as the Amelia Christmas Mother. Mrs. Wright established scholarships for graduates of Amelia High School to attend Longwood, William and Mary and Richard Bland College, or a trade school of the student's choice. She was named an Outstanding Elementary Teacher in America, listed in Personalities of the South and named to the Amelia Hall of Fame. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; and her godson, Andrew Koontz Arrington and wife, Kathy. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Salem UMC Cemetery on Pridesville Road in Amelia, with interment following. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to her on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia. Should anyone desire to remember me, please consider donations to the James L. Hamner Public Library Children's Reading Room.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home and Cremation Service
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA 23002
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA 23002
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
