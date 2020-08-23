YATES, Glenn Rogers, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Known affectionately by her family as "sister," Glenn loved and prioritized her family above all else. She never missed a ballgame her son, Jeff, was playing in, from Little League through high school and college. Glenn also attended as many events as possible for her five grandchildren. Her support of her daughter, Laura's interest in piano continues to bless people through Laura's work in music ministry. Glenn enjoyed playing tennis on Sundays with her husband, Gilmer, as well as with many other playing partners as often as possible. She played regularly into her 70s and her love of tennis was bestowed to her daughter, Penny, and grandson, Bently, who now plays at the collegiate level. Glenn was a graduate of Radford College who devoted her professional life to education. For more than 30 years Glenn worked as a health and physical education teacher in Danville schools, while coaching tennis and volleyball teams at the same time. She and Gilmer were longtime members at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Danville, where she taught Sunday School and led the Women's Missionary Union for years. Glenn was an avid admirer and collector of a wide array of colorful flowers and took great pleasure in showing them off to family and friends. Glenn was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Gilmer Harvey Yates; as well as her eight brothers and sisters, Susie Barbee, Fitzhugh Rogers, Orlin Rogers, Bryan Rogers, Anna Moore, Aylor Rogers, Nellie Owen and twin brother, Lynn Rogers. Left to cherish Glenn's memory are her children, Jeffrey G. Yates (Terry), Laura Yates Smith (Kirby) and Penny Yates Goodwin (Rob); grandchildren, Samantha Yates Nuckols (Rob), Tyler Yates (Bitsy), Stephanie Smith, Nathanael Smith and Bently Yates Goodwin; great-granddaughters, Sadie Paige Nuckols and Peighton James Yates; many nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Callie. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Harmony Collection, as well as Mrs. Yates' personal caregivers, for their loving attention to her. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Virginia, with the Rev. Kirby D. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make a contribution in Mrs. Yates's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.