YOUNG, JIMMIE

YOUNG, Jimmie, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life July 6, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Tyro Dixon and Kerry Adkins (Denise); and five stepchildren, Terance Adkins (Sierra), Ira and Marvin Dixon and Tori and Jasmine Higgs; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends; among them, his companion, Sandra Lewis; and friend, Betty Anne Dixon. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JIMMIE YOUNG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.