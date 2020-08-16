YOUNG, Malcolm "Bray," 93, of Hanover, stepped into eternal glory on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Young; his parents, Charles and Nannie Young; and sister, Ana Young. Bray served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and spent time in the Naval Reserve for nine years following his deployment. He worked for Esso and Virginia Paper Company in Richmond. Most recently he was a part-time Credit Manager at Speeks Electric in Richmond. He was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge #168. Bray is survived by his children, Penny Oliff (Adam) and Charlaine Arthur; grandchildren, William Arthur (Maria), Christian Oliff (Katie), Jordan Beloat (Daniel) and Hampton Oliff; great-grandchildren, Connor, Quinton and Carmen; and special friends, Diane and Russell Williams, Kathy and Pete Rawls and Jonathan and Jeremy Rawls. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with a graveside to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, Hanover, Va. 23069. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.
YOUNG, MALCOLM "BRAY"
View online memorial