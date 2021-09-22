Oceans cover more of 70 percent of Earth. While a large part of the these waters remain unexplored, there are many naturally occurring phenomena around or within oceans that have been observed. These events range from calm and beautiful to powerful and dangerous. Some ocean phenomena have been explained by scientists to be a result of weather, currents or chemical reactions, while others remain a mystery.
Maelstrom
A maelstrom is a strong whirlpool that forms when opposing currents meet to form swirling water. These whirlpools can be dangerous due to powerful currents that occur below the surface, which can pull surrounding objects into its vortex.
Maelstroms have been known as shipping hazards for centuries. Their destructive power sparks mythology: A maelstrom is the home of the mythical Kraken, which drags ships down, while other whirlpools are blamed on Charybdis, the sea monster.
Underwater whirlpools, also known as eddies, pose a danger because they cannot be seen. They often spin off from major ocean current systems and can last for months. Certain types of eddies can promote blooms of phytoplankton as they stir the ocean.
Milky sea
A milky sea is a rare phenomenon where the ocean’s surface emits a steady, bright and uniform glow. It is a form of bioluminescence thought to be caused by chemical reactions in certain kinds of luminous bacteria. But unlike bioluminescence that happens close to shore, where small organisms flash when disturbed, milky seas give off a steady glow.
They have mostly been found in the northwest Indian Ocean and off the coast of Indonesia. A recent study found that satellites can detect milky seas from about 500 miles up. Milky seas can cover thousands of square miles, but because of their remote and elusive nature, they are difficult to study. Only about two or three occur per year worldwide, and exactly what causes these displays remains a mystery.
Waterspout
A waterspout is a spinning column of air and mist that forms on water. Waterspouts fall into two categories: tornadic and fair weather.
Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water. They are associated with severe thunderstorms. Fair weather waterspouts usually form along the base of developing cumulus clouds in light wind conditions. While tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm, a fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward. Almost all waterspouts have an intensity similar to weak tornadoes.
Waterspouts are most common between late spring and early fall, but they may appear any time of the year.
Fog tsunami
A fog tsunami is a low lying cloud that travels across water. At first glance, a fog tsunami can have the appearance of a real tsunami, looking like an enormous wave rolling in from the ocean.
When conditions are just right in late spring or early summer, the condensation from warm air merges with cool ocean water to create this dramatic effect. According to meteorologist Joe Miketta, “it really just takes a perfect balance” for a fog tsunami to form.
Fog tsunamis can occur over many bodies of water including the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes. Fog is common along the U.S. Pacific coastline year round because the water is typically much colder than the nearby land. Sea fog can also move into land areas.
St. Elmo’s Fire
St. Elmo’s Fire is a colorful display of atmospheric electricity that typically occurs during a thunderstorm. Mariners have seen the spectacle for thousands of years, but only in the last century and a half have scientists learned why it takes place.
During a storm, friction builds up extra electrons in certain parts of clouds, generating powerful electrical fields that reach the ground. When a sharp object, such as a ship’s mast, comes in contact with this electrical field, the electrons can glow in various colors.
The name St. Elmo’s Fire is something of a misnomer, as the electric phenomenon has more in common with lightning or the northern lights than it does with a flame. St. Elmo’s Fire doesn’t burn or present any immediate danger.
Brinicle
A brinicle is a tube of ice that descends downward underwater. Brinicles can form when sea ice on the ocean’s surface freezes and releases salt. This increases the salinity of water, which lowers the water’s freezing point. Pockets of brine can get trapped inside the ice pack. If the sea ice cracks, the brine leaks out and sinks downward. This cold brine will freeze any water that it comes in contact with, forming a descending tube of ice. The brinicle eventually reaches the sea floor where it covers the animals living there, like sea stars and urchins, in a layer of deadly ice.
Because brinicles are fairly fragile, they need relatively calm conditions at sea for them to grow, so they are not very common. Oceanographers first observed brinicles in the early 1970s. In 2011, a BBC crew filmed a brinicle forming, which took about five to six hours.
Meteotsunami
Meteotsunamis have similar characteristics to regular tsunamis except that they are not triggered by seismic activity. Instead, they are caused by air pressure disturbances and often associated with fast-moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms. These disturbances can generate waves that travel at the same speed as the overhead weather system. They occur in many places around the world, including the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Coast.
Like an earthquake-generated tsunami, a meteotsunami slow downs and increases in height and intensity when it hits shallow water. Meteotsunamis have been observed reaching heights of 6 feet or higher. However, they can be hard to identify as they are sometimes confused with storm surge or seismic tsunamis.