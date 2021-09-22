Oceans cover more of 70 percent of Earth. While a large part of the these waters remain unexplored, there are many naturally occurring phenomena around or within oceans that have been observed. These events range from calm and beautiful to powerful and dangerous. Some ocean phenomena have been explained by scientists to be a result of weather, currents or chemical reactions, while others remain a mystery.

Maelstrom

A maelstrom is a strong whirlpool that forms when opposing currents meet to form swirling water. These whirlpools can be dangerous due to powerful currents that occur below the surface, which can pull surrounding objects into its vortex.

Maelstroms have been known as shipping hazards for centuries. Their destructive power sparks mythology: A maelstrom is the home of the mythical Kraken, which drags ships down, while other whirlpools are blamed on Charybdis, the sea monster.

Underwater whirlpools, also known as eddies, pose a danger because they cannot be seen. They often spin off from major ocean current systems and can last for months. Certain types of eddies can promote blooms of phytoplankton as they stir the ocean.

Milky sea