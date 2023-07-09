Hanover County authorities have identified the man killed in a car crash on Saturday morning as Zachary Griffin, 24, of Mechanicsville.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane about a single-vehicle crash, according to a statement released by the Hanover Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning.

The initial investigation revealed that Griffin was driving east along Piping Tree Ferry Road in a 2002 Chrysler sedan when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Griffin, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators say they are still gathering information about the circumstances that led to the crash.