Long before the written word, people passed along stories and advice from person to person by word of mouth. An old wives’ tale is often a short, clever saying said to be passed down by older women to a younger generation. It is a supposed truth, but it is actually more of a folklore. The “wives” term doesn’t refer only to married women, as it came from the Old English word “wif,” which means “woman.” Though some of them are based on fact, most old wives’ tales are considered to have exaggerated or inaccurate details. So if most of them are false, why have they stuck around for so long? Some people believe it’s because they are harmless but still serve a purpose by discouraging unwanted behavior, especially in children. Others believe they offer comforting advice about common experiences that we worry about, but have no control over.
Pregnancy and gender
If the fetal heart rate is under 140 beats per minute, it’s a boy.
False — A baby girl’s heart rate is usually faster than a boy’s, but only after the start of labor. During pregnancy, there’s no difference between fetal heart rates based on gender.
Extra weight out front means a girl; weight around the hips and bottom indicates a boy.
False — Women with short torsos may tend to see their bump stick out because there’s nowhere else for baby to go. A wide belly could just mean that the baby is lying sideways.
If a woman is carrying low, it’s a boy; if she’s carrying high, it’s a girl.
False — How a woman carries her pregnancy has nothing to do with the sex of the baby. It’s more about how many pregnancies they have had, their height, weight and age, and their muscle tone.
If a woman has sweet cravings, she is having a girl; if she craves salty snacks, she is having a boy.
UnkNown — Research hasn’t determined if there’s a link to food cravings and the sex of a child. Hypotheses include that cravings may be in response to hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, or be due to certain compounds in foods.
If a woman has recurring morning sickness, she is having a girl; if she’s feeling fine, she’s having a boy.
Somewhat true — Though morning sickness impacts the majority of pregnancies, scientists found that women carrying girls tended to report significantly higher levels of sickness in the first trimester. Researchers haven’t figured out why these are linked yet.
Don’t breastfeed a toddler during pregnancy because the new baby needs all the nourishment it can get.
False — If a woman is healthy, breastfeeding during pregnancy won’t harm her, the fetus, or her toddler.
Toddlers
Wearing shoes will help a baby learn to walk sooner.
False — Keeping a baby barefoot can help strengthen their foot muscles and help the child learn to walk earlier.
An infant walker will help a baby learn to walk sooner.
False — Sitting in an infant walker blocks the visual feedback that is important to a baby learning muscle coordination.
Thumb sucking causes buck teeth.
Somewhat true — If a child stops sucking their thumb early enough, no harm will be done to the jaws and teeth. However, after the age of 4, when the gums, jaw, and permanent teeth begin their most significant growth, it’s possible that thumb sucking can contribute to buck teeth.
Food and drink
An apple a day keeps the doctor away.
Mostly False — While apples have vitamins and fiber, they won’t necessarily keep you healthy.
Chicken soup can cure a cold.
Somewhat true — While there is no cure for the cold, researchers found that chicken soup may have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help relieve cold symptoms.
Feed a cold, starve a fever.
False — Whether you have a cold or fever, eating and drinking helps maintain nutrition and prevent dehydration.
Eating carrots improves your eyesight.
Mostly False — While carrots and other vegetables that contain vitamin A do help maintain healthy eyesight, eating a lot of veggies won’t improve vision.
Chocolate helps relieve cramps.
True — Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which is known to have a calming effect on muscles.
If you swallow gum, it will stay in your system for seven years.
Mostly False — While it is true that the synthetic portion of chewing gum is indigestible by the human body, it does not just sit in your stomach for several years. Doctors say that it wouldn’t stay in your system for much more than a week.
Coffee stunts your growth.
False — Coffee doesn’t affect growth, but excess caffeine isn’t recommended for children. It can prevent the absorption of calcium and other nutrients.
Fish is brain food.
True — Fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that have been found to be important for brain function.
Chocolate causes acne.
False — Although eating too many sugary, high-fat foods isn’t recommended, studies show that no specific food has been shown to cause acne.
Spicy foods can cause ulcers.
False — Spicy foods may aggravate ulcer symptoms in some people, but they don’t bring about ulcers. A bacterial infection or overuse of pain medications such as aspirin is the usual cause.
If you drop food, and pick it up within five seconds, it’s still okay to eat.
False — There is no scientific evidence that there is a specific window of time before food is contaminated by bacteria. A study tested a variety of foods on various floor surfaces, and it found that no food completely avoided contamination.
Health
Too much loud noise can cause hearing loss.
True — Just 15 minutes of listening to loud noises can cause temporary loss of hearing and a ringing in the ears. Although it usually disappears within a day or two, continued exposure to extreme noise could result in permanent hearing loss.
If you go outside with wet hair, you’ll catch a cold.
Mostly False — Colds are caused by viruses — not wet hair. But doctors say that being cold can weaken your body’s virus-fighting defenses.
If you cross your eyes, they’ll get stuck that way.
False — There are small muscles around the eyes that control movement. When you cross your eyes, you are essentially just flexing the muscles.
Watching too much television is bad for your eyes.
Mostly False — Watching too much TV or sitting close to it may make your eyes tired or give you a headache, but it won’t cause any serious damage. However, tests have shown that blue violet light can cause damage to eyes.
You should wait an hour after eating before swimming.
False — Though you may want to wait at least a few minutes to make sure digestion has begun, going swimming after eating isn’t bad for your health.
Cracking knuckles causes arthritis.
False — Though it won’t cause arthritis, habitual knuckle cracking tends to cause hand swelling and decreased grip strength.
Reading in dim light will damage your eyes.
False — Although reading in a dimly lit room won’t do any harm, good lighting can help prevent eye fatigue and make reading easier.
Urinating on a jellyfish sting alleviates the pain.
False — Numerous studies have found that urinating on a jellyfish sting doesn’t help. It could even do the opposite and trigger the stingers to release more venom.
Around the house
Use newspapers to clean windows.
True — The fibers that make up newspaper are much denser than paper towels. This allows them to absorb liquids and they won’t fall apart as easily.
Peanut butter can remove chewing gum.
True — Gum can be removed with a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter followed by scrubbing with a wire brush.
Use walnuts to remove furniture scratches.
True — The oils from walnuts can penetrate wooden surfaces and fix blemishes.