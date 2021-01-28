Long before the written word, people passed along stories and advice from person to person by word of mouth. An old wives’ tale is often a short, clever saying said to be passed down by older women to a younger generation. It is a supposed truth, but it is actually more of a folklore. The “wives” term doesn’t refer only to married women, as it came from the Old English word “wif,” which means “woman.” Though some of them are based on fact, most old wives’ tales are considered to have exaggerated or inaccurate details. So if most of them are false, why have they stuck around for so long? Some people believe it’s because they are harmless but still serve a purpose by discouraging unwanted behavior, especially in children. Others believe they offer comforting advice about common experiences that we worry about, but have no control over.