Olympic promo

U.S. women roll in response to loss
National soccer team routs New Zealand, bouncing back from opening Olympic loss. Page C6
A Petersburg man indicted in the burglary of an Ettrick business is the first person in Virginia to be charged with a crime based on the use o…
GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and his wife last year successfully petitioned Fairfax County to designate their horse farm as an agr…
Capital One Financial Corp. is cutting some remote-work jobs from its Richmond-area operations, even though the company also says it expects t…
A former Richmond lawyer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to “obstructing an official proceeding” in connection to his wrongfully obta…
Lafonda Page waited five and a half years for a Housing Choice Voucher, the coveted federal subsidy that could transport the mother and her si…
A Burke County deputy is on administrative paid leave and an investigation is ongoing after a video showed the deputy restraining a man by his neck last week.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said Thursday that it has ended what it calls “restrictive housing” in prisons. The ACLU of Virginia an…
The National Rifle Association on Thursday declined to endorse Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, even as it endorsed …
