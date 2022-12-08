On higher ground

High points and topography of the U.S.

The high points in each state of the country range from Alaska’s Denali, which peaks at 20,310 feet, to Florida’s Britton Hill, which has a rise of just 345 feet.

The topography of the U.S. is diverse. The eastern regions consist of hills and low mountains, while the central interior is a vast plain. In the west, there are high mountain ranges. So it is no surprise that virtually all of America’s tallest peaks are in the west, while most of the lowest high points are in the midwest and the deep south. Eight of the state high points are found in national parks.

Tallest peaks on each continent

The Seven Summits represent the tallest peaks on every continent. Roughly 500 people worldwide have climbed all seven mountains. There are several variations of the list because of controversy over continent boundaries; however, the Messner list is considered to be the most challenging.

Messner list of the Seven Summits: Mount Everest in Asia, Aconcagua in South America, Denali in North America, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Vinson in Antarctica, and the Carstensz Pyramid in Australia

Highest on Earth

The highest mountain is often debated. There are three mountains that could be classified as Earth’s top peak depending on what is measured.

Highest altitude

Mount Everest, located on the border between Nepal and China, is the highest mountain on Earth in terms of altitude (the height above average sea level.) Everest peaks at more than 29,000 feet.

Highest above Earth’s center

Mount Chimborazo in Central Ecuador is more than 8,000 feet shorter than Mount Everest in terms of elevation. However, when measuring height above the center of the Earth, Mount Chimborazo ranks No.1.

This is because Earth is not a perfect sphere. The centrifugal force created by the planet’s constant rotation causes Earth to be wildest at its center. This bulge means mountains located close to the equator are technically higher than those in other areas.

Chimborazo is located just one degree south of the equator, while Everest is located 28 degrees north of the equator. So while it may not be as tall, Chimborazo’s summit is over 6,800 feet farther from the center of the Earth than Everest’s summit. That makes Chimborazo the closest point on Earth to space.

Tallest mountain

Mauna Kea, located in Hawaii, is the tallest mountain in the world from base to peak at more than 33,500 feet. However, only 13,796 feet of the mountain is above sea level. The rest is submerged under the Pacific Ocean and rests on the ocean floor. While it is the tallest mountain according to total height, Mauna Kea is more than 15,000 feet shorter than Mount Everest when altitude is measured.

Measuring up

This chart shows the altitude of each U.S. state’s highest point.

Highest point in the U.S.

Standing at 20,310 feet, Denali is the tallest mountain in the United States and North America. It is located in Alaska, and more than half of the mountain is permanently covered with snow. Formerly known as Mt. McKinley, the mountain’s name was officially changed to Denali in 2015.

Virginia’s highest point

Mount Rogers, Virginia’s highest point, peaks at 5,729 feet. The mountain is located in the southwest area of the state between Damascus and Galax.

The Mount Rogers National Recreation Area is 200,000 acres. The area has a mixture of rare spruce-fir forests, open meadows, wild ponies, rock prominences, and around 500 miles of trails.