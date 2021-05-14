 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On this date
0 comments

On this date

  • 0

ON THIS DATE

1998: Notah Begay III joins Al Geiberger and Chip Beck as the only players to shoot a 59 on a U.S. pro tour. He does it at the Nike Old Dominion Open at The Dominion Club.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News