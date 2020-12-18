ON THIS DATE

1980: NBC experiments by not providing commentators for the national broadcast of the game between New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The Jets win 24-17.

1981: Winnipeg’s Doug Smail scores a goal five seconds into the game to set a NHL record for fastest goal from the start of a game. The Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4.

1985: North Carolina sets an NCAA record with 18 blocked shots in an 87-55 rout of Stanford.