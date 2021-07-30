 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On this date
0 Comments

On this date

  • 0

ON THIS DATE

1973: Julius Erving, the ABA’s leading scorer, is traded by the cash-strapped Virginia Squires to the New York Nets for forward George Carter and cash.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News