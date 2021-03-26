On this date

 Skip to main content
1994: Donna Andrews (Lynchburg) sinks a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dinah Shore by one stroke, her second straight victory and first LPGA major.

1978: Jack Givens scores 41 points to lead Kentucky to a 94-88 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball title.

