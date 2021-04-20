 Skip to main content
On this date
1994 — Eddie Murray set a major league record with his 11th switch-hit home run game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6. Murray hit a three-run homer batting left-handed in the first inning and hit a two-run homer from the right side in the seventh to break a 5-5 tie.

1996 — The Chicago Bulls wrap up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision over Washington. Jordan sets an NBA record by winning his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.

