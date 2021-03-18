On this date Mar 18, 2021 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ON THIS DATE1972: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99 for the most lopsided victory in NBA history. 0 comments Tags Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers Victory Basketball Sport Related to this story Most Popular Crime News Va. Parole Board scandal: 'It appears that neither the rules nor the laws were followed' in votes to release convicted killers, prosecutor says Mar 14, 2021 What started as an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board’s controversial decision to release a man convicted of killing a Richmond police… State and Regional News Va. Parole Board scandal: Emails show former parole board chair turned off notifications to murder victim's grandmother Mar 13, 2021 Esther Brown made it clear to the Virginia Parole Board that she never wanted her surrogate granddaughter’s killer to be released from prison. Entertainment Dinwiddie man, 27, and his Russian go-go dancer fiancée featured on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ Mar 17, 2021 Virginia plays a role on TLC’s new season of “90 Day Fiancé,” a couples reality show where one of the partners is foreign-born and arrives in … Dining Just in time for spring - Virginia ABC is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle bottle lottery — and thousands can win Mar 16, 2021 The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding its now sixth somewhat-annual lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebr… Crime News WATCH NOW: Damage to vandalized gravestones and memorials at Hollywood Cemetery exceeds $200,000 Mar 15, 2021 More than a dozen gravestones and memorials were toppled and spray-painted in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, causing more than $200,000 in da… Richmond Local News Family of Richmond philanthropist William Goodwin donates $250 million to start cancer foundation Mar 16, 2021 The family of Richmond philanthropist William H. Goodwin is donating $250 million toward the creation of a collaborative cancer foundation that will focus on the most difficult forms of the disease. Business News $42 million project underway to convert 12-story historic building in downtown Richmond into apartments Mar 16, 2021 Construction is underway to convert a 12-story office building in downtown Richmond into 188 apartments. Dining Rappahannock restaurant has a new executive chef - straight from Jose Andres' kitchens to Richmond's Mar 15, 2021 Luis Montesinos is still trying to learn his way around Richmond. The chef and D.C. native relocated to Richmond in December fresh off of work… 804 Varsity Henrico football player Samar Lemons sustains serious neck injury; GoFundMe page set up Mar 15, 2021 Henrico High School football player Samar Lemons sustained a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman. State and Regional News UPDATE: Tornado watch until 9 p.m. includes Emporia, Franklin and Hampton Roads 14 min ago It's quiet for now, but we're still watching for a severe weather threat to move into southern and eastern sections of Virginia by the evening.