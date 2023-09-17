Richmond police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found an adult male unresponsive in the yard of a residence.

Police said the man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene; detectives are now investigating the death, and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.