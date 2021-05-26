One year later: Corey Stuckey

Corey Stuckey, 18, remembers seeing kids as young as eight years old crying from the tear gas the Richmond Police Department fired onto peaceful protesters at the Lee Monument on June 1st.

On one hand, he felt a strong sense of community as he watched people pour milk in one another’s eyes and urgently escort the injured to safety. On the other hand, his feelings were hurt.

“People were running to their cars, people trampling each other, bikes trampling each other, people falling, people getting arrested,” he recalled. “I couldn’t even gather all my opinions in the moment, all my feelings, or emotions. All I could do was get home. All I could do was get home and cry.”

That same night, the Richmond School Board was meeting. A board member who was angered by the gassing said he wanted Richmond Public Schools consider whether it should continue to station police in schools in a district made up of mostly Black students.

Stuckey, who plans to attend Morehouse College in the fall, woke up around 5 a.m. the next morning and decided he needed to do more than cry about being tear gassed. He needed to take action.