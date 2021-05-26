One year later: Corey Stuckey

Corey Stuckey, 18, remembers seeing kids as young as eight years old crying from the tear gas the Richmond Police Department fired onto peaceful protesters at the Lee Monument on June 1st.
On one hand, he felt a strong sense of community as he watched people pour milk in one another’s eyes and urgently escort the injured to safety. On the other hand, his feelings were hurt.
“People were running to their cars, people trampling each other, bikes trampling each other, people falling, people getting arrested,” he recalled. “I couldn’t even gather all my opinions in the moment, all my feelings, or emotions. All I could do was get home. All I could do was get home and cry.”
That same night, the Richmond School Board was meeting. A board member who was angered by the gassing said he wanted Richmond Public Schools consider whether it should continue to station police in schools in a district made up of mostly Black students.
Stuckey, who plans to attend Morehouse College in the fall, woke up around 5 a.m. the next morning and decided he needed to do more than cry about being tear gassed. He needed to take action.
He and a friend, Justice Peebles, brought a vision to life: the 381 Movement. They originally planned to march for 381 days as a nod to the Montgomery Bus Boycotts. On June 3rd, the new group gathered at the base of the Lee statue in the grass that was informally renamed Marcus-David Peters circle to a crowd of thousands, and demanded amnesty for all protesters, the defunding of the police, the removal of all confederate statues in Richmond and adoption of a Marcus-alert system in which the goal is to have behavioral health experts respond to crises instead of police, all in line with demands made by the larger organizing community in Richmond.
Stuckey acknowledged there have been some fraught times as a new organizer. There was a time when the new organization got pushback from Richmond’s larger organizing community over whether it was appropriate to talk to the police.
“There were a lot of people out there trying to become famous or not out there for the right reasons,” he said. “I feel like the biggest mistake we possibly could have made was allow society to get to us… In the beginning we were trying to match everybody’s standards… It was all these different standards and it made us crash. Then we got back up and said, ‘these are our foundations, these are our set policies, and that’s what we’re setting out to do.’”
Some of the work the 381 Movement has done in the community include giving out food during Thanksgiving and community clean ups.
Stuckey and the founders of 381 also have a lot of plans for the organization. They’re currently outlining plans to open up “The Dream Center,” where they’ll have programs that will enrich and engage school students.
Stuckey is still organizing for justice in Richmond Public Schools, and says there’s been progress since last year’s unrest. He says he feels the Board and the superintendent have offered more opportunities to allow student voices to be heard, and they’re getting better with transparency. But some of the demands he and other students made haven’t been addressed.
In response to the June 1 tear gassing, the Richmond School Board took on a 90-day review of school resource officers that included data and community conversations with students and teachers. During the town hall for students in July 2020, Kamras told the students, including Stuckey, who participated in the call, he would recommend the School Board vote to remove police from schools. Nearly a year later, the board hasn't taken a vote.
Stuckey has stood by his stance that having police in schools makes kids feel like they belong in prison. He used his own school, George Wythe High School, as an example.
“You got Hillside kids who go to that school, you got Blackwell… those are all, ‘hoods’ that go to that school that already have police officers patrolling their hoods in cars, now you have police officers in their schools,” he said. “That’s what they see all the time. They see handcuffs, they see guns, they see police cars, they see fellow Black men and women getting arrested. They see fellow Latino men and women getting arrested, they see that 24/7.”
The Board was also supposed to consider renaming Binford Middle School and Cary Elementary School, schools named for Confederate soldiers. There hasn’t been much discussion on that end on the Board since last year, either. There are also four schools in RPS named for slave owners: George Wythe High School, Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, Thomas Jefferson High School, and John Marshall High School.
Stuckey, who has served on Kamras’ task force, said that while he’s upset the conversation hasn't happened yet, there are other battles to fight.
More recently, he’s been focused trying to convince the Richmond School Board to rescind a resolution that gave the board control over school construction. Mayor Levar Stoney and his cabinet insist that building a new Wythe high school will be delayed because of it, which, to Stuckey, is a social justice issue.
Stuckey acknowledges that some have been puzzled by his decision to organize against the School Board alongside the mayor following a tumultuous summer that many blame Stoney for; Stuckey blamed him, too. But George Wythe being rebuilt is bigger than that, he says.
“We can't hold grudges. In a position of leadership, you can't hold grudges, you can't have attitudes, you gotta be able to be able to hold your own, you gotta be able to make the right decisions,” said Stuckey. “So people ask ‘what changed’ and I tell them that my community comes first.”
