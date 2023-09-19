Solid built all brick home on 2.7 acres with shared pond in amazing Hanover location! This home is well maintained inside and out and has housed a senior living business for many years which has now been sold. Come with your ideas and get ready to personalize for the next chapter! In addition to the first and second floors, there is a two bedroom apartment in the basement! The original property has been subdivided into three lots, the current driveways will be changed and there will be a new gravel road to the property with the entrance on a cul-de-sac. A proximally 20ft of the property is proposed for Rural Point Road widening. Come enjoy country living with amazing convenience and amazing opportunities with AR6 zoning! Please see plat attached in documents and in photos.
10 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $449,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Jefferson Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynami…
This is a beautiful, dynamic condo has gorgeous views of the rapids, James River, wild life and so much more. The condo has a huge living room…
ESTIMATED COMPLETION - End of October. Landfall at Jamestown is one of the Williamsburg area's finest waterfront communities. The Davidson is …
2233 Pocoshock Boulevard is a charming, 4 bed, 2 bth newly renovated home located in the desirable northern area of Chesterfield County. Newly…
Move In Ready! This Cute Cottage has been Freshly Painted Inside and Updated with Luxury Vinyl Flooring, New Counter Tops, New Range, All New …