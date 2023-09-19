Solid built all brick home on 2.7 acres with shared pond in amazing Hanover location! This home is well maintained inside and out and has housed a senior living business for many years which has now been sold. Come with your ideas and get ready to personalize for the next chapter! In addition to the first and second floors, there is a two bedroom apartment in the basement! The original property has been subdivided into three lots, the current driveways will be changed and there will be a new gravel road to the property with the entrance on a cul-de-sac. A proximally 20ft of the property is proposed for Rural Point Road widening. Come enjoy country living with amazing convenience and amazing opportunities with AR6 zoning! Please see plat attached in documents and in photos.