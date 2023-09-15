BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLERS!! Say hello to this incredible opportunity! This lot is cleared and has a fenced pasture, previously used for horses and cattle, and ready for the next step of your journey. A paved driveway and single wide trailer that needs a little TLC (May go Conventional) welcome you onto this property, surrounded by multiple garages... 24'x24' 2-bay garage, 1-car garage, and 4-5 12'x12'+ storage sheds. Fully fenced with high tensile wire & electric fencing, 12' cattle gates in 3 places, loading station, and a large 36'x36' 6-stall barn with tac room, electricity and separate well system. Gutter system on barn leads to underground irrigation. Septic inspection, pumping, well test all done June 2023 and passed.