Move In Ready! This Cute Cottage has been Freshly Painted Inside and Updated with Luxury Vinyl Flooring, New Counter Tops, New Range, All New Light Fixtures, New Vanity and Flooring in the Bathroom! House Features 2 Bedrooms with New Carpet, New Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Nice Full Front Porch. Insulated Windows, Vinyl Siding, Heat Pump - Central Air, Electrical and Roof are approx. 8 years old. All plaster and cast iron plumbing were removed and replaced with All New Plumbing and Sheetrock throughout. Fully Fenced Yard! Call Today!