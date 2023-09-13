This cute 2-bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bathroom home in Petersburg VA Is Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. This home has some great features! The freshly painted interior and new vinyl siding are definitely a plus, as is the first-floor 1/2 bathroom and utility/laundry hook up. The big storage shed behind the house is also a nice bonus. There is shopping, dining, and other conveniences nearby as well. However, it's important to keep in mind that the home is being sold "as-is. Overall, this home has a lot to offer and could be a great opportunity for someone looking for a cozy and convenient living space or investment property.