Closer to Prince George Business District and Colonial Heights. This fully remodeled bungalow style 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom home sits on a .31 acre lot at the border with Prince George. It has a second ELECTRICAL meter that was onc connected to a garage on the lot. Bright rooms with tons of natural light. Redone all throughout and exhibits exquisite craftsmanship. Newly remodeled kitchen with wood cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances convey. New waterproof vinyl floors. Vinyl windows throughout. LED lighting all throughout. Newly installed HVAC. Off street parking on huge open lot. Conveniently adjacent to Prince George Colonial Heights, Ft Lee, I-95 and Virginia State University. Tons of new renovations all around this area. The garage pictured on the mls listing has since been demolished. This is a must see!!