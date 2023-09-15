Apply today for this charming condo located in Oakwood and take 50% off your first month's rent! The Villas of Oakwood South includes offers a dog park, playground, picnic area, car wash and a mail center. Rent also includes yard maintenance and trash removal. This two-story condo features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, spacious living room, and a well-equipped kitchen. The property is conveniently located on the bus line and is near 64, 95, and 60. Only minutes from multiple parks and Downtown Richmond! Professionally managed; application can be submitted at homeservicespm.com!