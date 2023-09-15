Back on market no fault of seller or property condition. Buyer preformed an inspection and did not request any repairs Wonderful maintenance free condo with new laminate floors on main level & seller will install new carpet on the stairs and 2nd floor, buyer can select color! The entire unit has been freshly painted, HEAT PUMP IS NEW 4/23 so it is like new and ready for new owner or tenant! There is no rental cap in the community making this a great investment, washer/dryer is newer and has several years remaining on the warranty. Perfect for investment or home owner in this maintenance free community! Conveniently located between Church Hill and Rockets close to parks, shopping, downtown, the Capital Trail and the James River! The Villas offers a large playground, picnic pavilion area and 2 fenced dog parks! Looking for that perfect investment property with positive cash flow, here it is!