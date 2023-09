This is a beautiful, dynamic condo has gorgeous views of the rapids, James River, wild life and so much more. The condo has a huge living room that opens to the deck where you will spend hours watching the sunsets, etc. The house comes completely furnished with nice furnishings -- just bring your clothes and personal belongings. The kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets, granite countertops and tons of storage. GREAT LOCATION!!! Close to MCV/VCU, restaurants and stores.