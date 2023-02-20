Highlights of the ranch-style Decker plan include a private study, a spacious great room and an impressive corner kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and comfortable breakfast nook.. The elegant owner's suite boasts a private bath with double sinks and an expansive walk-in closet, and the generous second bedroom and full bath are perfect for family or guests. Abundant personalization options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, finished basement, covered patio and 3-car garage, truly allow you to make this home your own.
2 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $484,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene n…
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first fl…
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Har…
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. Th…
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island…