Highlights of the ranch-style Decker plan include a private study, a spacious great room and an impressive corner kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and comfortable breakfast nook.. The elegant owner's suite boasts a private bath with double sinks and an expansive walk-in closet, and the generous second bedroom and full bath are perfect for family or guests. Abundant personalization options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, finished basement, covered patio and 3-car garage, truly allow you to make this home your own.
2 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $488,990
Welcome home to this cozy rancher just outside of downtown Richmond and minutes from major highways. Perfect for any first time homebuyer or a…
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias.…
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional …
ks: Property was originally used as a doctor's office then a Hair braiding school was located there. Any potential buyer that is interested in…
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy a…