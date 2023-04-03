Highlights of the ranch-style Decker plan include a private study, a spacious great room and an impressive corner kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and comfortable breakfast nook.. The elegant owner's suite boasts a private bath with double sinks and an expansive walk-in closet, and the generous second bedroom and full bath are perfect for family or guests. Abundant personalization options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, finished basement, covered patio and 3-car garage, truly allow you to make this home your own.
2 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $491,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suit…
WOW, this is the trifecta + 1 that you have been waiting for and it's going to be STUNNING! 1<} Ray Williams Custom Home 2<} The Incredi…