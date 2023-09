Welcome to 388 Grays Creek Lane in Surry County! Located in Grays Creek Heights, this two bed, one and a half bath manufactured home comes with deeded boat ramp access and a community pier on Grays Creek, just around the bend from the James River. Perfectly located for river fun, this home is also conveniently located to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and the Surry Seafood Company. Whether you are looking for a year round home or a summer retreat, this one fits the bill!