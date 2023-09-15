Home in need of full rehab/ rebuild on a gorgeous 2 acre lot fronting WALKERTON MILL POND . Within walking distance of the Mattaponi River, Post office and iconic Scott's Store and Deli. A rare opportunity in this peaceful little waterfront community. Property being sold strictly AS IS. Seller will not provide any inspections, warranties or repairs. In process of removing debris from lot. Use caution/ enter at own risk in regards to structure and walking property due to debris and some over growth. Has been vacant for a few years and some demolition was begun on interior. Septic system is believed to have been replaced within the past 10 years but interested parties are encouraged to do due diligence in confirming all pertinent information regarding home and property.