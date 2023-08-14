3 Bedroom Home in Aylett - $349,950 Aug 14, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HawkingView More Tags Wire Transparensee Related to this story Most Popular 3 Bedroom Home in King George - $2,190,000 Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias.… 4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $135,000 NEW PRICE!! CALLING ALL INVESTORS or make this New Kent County home your own with your own flooring and paint colors!! Partially renovated ran… 6 Bedroom Home in Fork Union - $1,550,000 THIS FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY ESTATE IS LOCATED ON 55+ ACRES & OFFERS BREATHTAKING VIEWS W/ INCREDIBLE PRIVACY. Fabulous Country living w/ a… 3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000 Calling all investors! Cash Only Sale. Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead en… 4 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $200,000 Partially Renovated, Framed House on 3.06 acres with an additional 2.1 acre Buildable lot. This partially renovated home is the perfect canvas…