Brand new, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cape code offering approximately 1590 square feet of living space. This amazing home offers a spacious living room and dining room open to the kitchen concept and high ceilings. There is a laundry closet with cabinets and a pantry off the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, a stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and electric glass top stove. The primary bedroom is on the main level and has a private bath with a stand up shower, two sinks, and walk in closet; the remaining two bedrooms are upstairs and each have walk in closets and private access to a shared full bath. This home has LVP flooring and carpet throughout, 2 zone heating and cooling with heat pumps, a rear deck off the dining area and has a long double gravel driveway. No Pets, No smoking inside dwelling unit. Rent includes a resident benefit package. Ask for more details