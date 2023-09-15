Well maintained brick ranch conveniently located near Rt 10, Rt 288 and Courthouse Rd. Featuring fresh paint throughout, this home has a traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms with refinished hardwood floors, kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, family room with new flooring, three bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors including a primary bedroom with attached full bath with shower, and a spacious sunroom. This home sets on a large lot with paved drive and a detached two car garage.