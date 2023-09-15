Discover this End Unit Townhome in Centerpointe! Natural light floods the space, creating an inviting atmosphere. Close to major interstates, shopping, restaurants, and Bon Secours Hospital, this townhome offers convenience at its finest. The first floor features a living room, a full bath, and garage access. On the main level (2nd floor), entertain effortlessly with a gourmet luxury kitchen boasting upgrades and appliances. Quartz countertops and a bar enhance the open-concept living and kitchen area. Enjoy the screened-in patio with an electric roll-up shade and outdoor fireplace. Upstairs, the owner's suite offers a walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms share an updated hall bath, and laundry is conveniently located on this level. Don't miss out on this stylish and convenient townhome! Available for occupancy on 9/1.