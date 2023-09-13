This classically styled three bedroom, one and a half bath home is move-in ready but also offers the opportunity to make it so much more! Step into the foyer and notice the high ceilings, oak hardwood floors and crafted wood trimwork throughout. Proceed through the bifold french doors into a beautiful and spacious room living room. The adjacent formal dining room can easily accommodate your largest family dinners. The kitchen is big on size and features a walk-in pantry and all of the counter and cabinet space you need. Also downstairs is an office with dedicated outside entry door and a half bath. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The half wrap front porch is a perfect spot to relax in the evenings and enjoy the sweet Virginia breeze as you listen to the sounds of the neighborhood. The large side and back yards are a great place to play and your furry friends will appreciate the fenced area. The location is great, boasting all of the convenient amenities that in-town living offers and the drive to nearby towns is easy as well! Make plans to see this great home today! Sold AS IS.