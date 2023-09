Wonderful Historic Home built in 1903 . Full front porch, 9 foot ceilings, fireplace, wood floors , kitchen, dining room, family room , rear covered deck. Central AC, Hardiplank siding, 2 car garage, old log cabin next to the home. Exterior barn, chicken coup, stable and more . Private pond for fishing or for livestock . Nice beautiful setting on 21.1 Acres , needs TLC . Being sold AS-IS !