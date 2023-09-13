Looking for a cottage style home in the heart of Fork Union? Then look no further! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Two bedrooms are downstairs. And as you head upstairs you will notice a nice loft area, which could be a second living area or a recreational room, etc. The third bedroom with an attached full bathroom is upstairs. As well as a room which could be turned into a 4th bedroom. Once you are done indoors, head outside to the front porch to sit, relax and enjoy the outdoors! Upgrades include: A NEW septic system was installed last year and A NEWER 30 Year Roof-replaced within the last 4 years! Newer front porch! This house is ready to be made your home, come put your own personal touches on it! Take a tour of this home today! Home SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS.