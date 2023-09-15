NEW LOWERED RATE!!! Great for commuters to Richmond/VCU/MCV campus, only minutes away! A 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with spacious eat-in kitchen and lots of counter top/cabinet space plus appliances. Large open living room with hardwood floors, plus a family room/den for entertainment! Master bedroom with hardwood floors and connected bathroom to second bedroom. Third bedroom also includes hardwood floors and next to hallway half bath. Enjoy the beautiful spacious fenced in yard, as well as detached garage! This quiet street home could be yours!