Calling all investors!! Needs TLC but would make a great property for your rental portfolio. Three bedroom/two bath home in an excellent location just minutes from I-64 and the Goochland Drive-In Theater. Rural living, located on 2.40 partially wooded acres on a quiet road in Goochland County. Outside, you'll find plenty of space to create a backyard oasis. Whether you want to start a garden or raise chickens, the property has ample room for all your outdoor activities. With a little creativity and vision, you can transform the space into a private sanctuary. Easy access to Charlottesville, Richmond, shopping and restaurants. Please note: Front porch needs repair, please proceed with caution and enter at your own risk. Pictures were taken in 2021.