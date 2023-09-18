Taking single-level living to the next level of style, the Corvallis offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a 2-car garage, and over 2,000 square feet of space.. You'll feel right at home in the expansive, easy-flowing design blending both modern kitchen and family room into a centerpiece for contemporary living. After the day, escape to your primary bedroom oasis, complete with a dual-sink bath and cavernous walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a central laundry room complete the plan. Packed with features and built for flexibility, the Corvallis can be personalized to your needs, with options for a second floor, a pocket office, morning room, screen porch, and more.