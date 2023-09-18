Live in the “wow” with the Fulton, a sweeping 2-story plan with 2-car garage, 3 bedrooms, and all the space you could dream of.. Featuring over 2,800 square feet of easygoing style, you'll never miss a beat in the expansive open-flow kitchen, family room, breakfast area, and den. Personalization opportunities abound throughout, from an optional dining room and ‘twilight fireplace,' to the first floor primary suite with its sumptuous walk-in closet and dual-sink bath. A front bedroom and full bath sit just off the foyer, while a convenient mud room and laundry are ready for life's messy moments. On the second floor, a third bedroom, full bath, and flexible loft space await, with options for a fourth bedroom or additional storage.