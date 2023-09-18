Live like you mean it with the Hartford II, a 2-story plan offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage and over 2,700 square feet.. Step into your light and airy foyer that will warmly welcome you in. From morning coffee in the kitchen to evening news and sofa naps in the family room, it all comes together in the open-flowing heart of the home. A patio extends from the breakfast nook, while at the front of the house a living room and dining room combine to extend the possibilities. A spacious first floor primary suite offers dual walk-in closets and bathroom ready for personalization. The second floor loft offers open views to below, as well as access to two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and ample storage.