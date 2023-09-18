Live life on a larger scale with the Carlisle, a spacious 2-story plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and over 2,800 square feet of splendor.. Step through the 2-story foyer and into the vast awesomeness of space of the family room, perfectly staged between the covered courtyard patio and breathtaking kitchen and breakfast nook—where you'll find a second covered porch that can be turned into a screened porch or morning room if desired. A step-thru butler's pantry leads to the dining room and back to the foyer, where a study offers an ideal home office or opportunity for an open den. Tucked off the family room is the primary suite with dual-vanity bath and cavernous walk-in closet. The second floor features two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a generous amount of storage that can be transformed into a fourth bedroom and third full bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $673,100
