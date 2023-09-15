BRAND-NEW 3-story condo in Coalfield Station, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Midlothian! This new 3-bedroom, upper-level condo combines low-maintenance living with a modern open floorplan. Enter the home from the front door or private garage to a flex space that you can transform into a home office, play room or second family room. Upstairs, you'll find a large open concept kitchen with oversized island centered between a spacious family room and dining area. Sliding doors off the dining room open to a porch for added outdoor living space. Make your way upstairs and you'll find 3 bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite suite, private bathroom with double vanity and a large walk-in closet. Located next to American Family Fitness and close proximity to St. Francis Hospital, Wegmans, West Chester Commons, great restaurants and much more! This home is still under construction and is scheduled to be completed the end of July. Pictures are of the “Bethany” model and have slight differences/finishes from the subject property. Please contact owner directly for all inquiries.