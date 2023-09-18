Build the Kelsey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A guest bedroom and bathroom are located off of the two-story foyer, opening to the family room, a gourmet kitchen with an island, and dining room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the kitchen and offers a walk-in closet and en suite that includes a double vanity and shower with bench. This home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and second floor third bedroom and bathroom and large bonus or fourth bedroom. Additional options are available including a fireplace, breakfast extension, alternate primary bathroom, screen porch, sunroom, and deck to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $526,071
